ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said.

At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim.

The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The victim said that the incident occurred near St. Paul Street and Avenue B.

Further details are limited at this time.

