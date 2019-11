ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man is recovering after having been shot multiple times on Sunday outside The Barrel bar on Anderson Avenue in Rochester.

Upon arrival, Rochester Police officers located the victim, who’s a 35-year-old man from Rochester.

Officers said the incident took place at around 1:30 a.m.

An ambulance transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.