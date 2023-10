ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 40-year-old Rochester man was shot early Saturday morning, according to police.

RPD responded to the area of Second Street and Pennsylvania Ave just after 1 a.m. They found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rochester Police do not have a suspect in custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.