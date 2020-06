ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after having been shot on Sunday morning.

Rochester Police officers say the shooting took place on the 900 block of N Clinton Avenue during an argument outside at around 9:17 a.m.

According to officers, the victim, who’s 30 years old, was shot in his lower body and a private vehicle transported him to RGH.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.