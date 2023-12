ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police are investigating a homicide that happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to the 400 block of Glenwood Ave where they found a man in his 20s, shot once in the upper body.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody.

RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.