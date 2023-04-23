ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was shot several times and killed while walking on Webster Ave in Rochester early Sunday.

Rochester Police say just after midnight officers on patrol heard several gunshots coming from the area of Webster Ave and Parsells Ave. They found the victim at 204 Webster Ave suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unclear and ask anyone with information to call 911.