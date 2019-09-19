Man shocked while climbing utility pole at party says “God just gave me a second chance”

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WCMH) — The man who climbed and fell from the top of a utility pole in Athens last weekend said he learned his lesson. Now, he wants others to learn from what he is calling a mistake.

“If I could go back I definitely would decide not to do it,” Tyler Uher said.

Last Friday night, while at a party along Palmer Street in Athens, Uher climbed to the top of a utility pole. He was shocked twice and fell to the ground.

“Lucky to be alive and I guess you just learn from life experiences,” Uher said. “Definitely an experience you should already know first hand though but I guess God just gave me a second chance.”

Uher has a broken femur, minor break in his right hand, burns on his right arm, burns on his right ankle and four compression fractures in his back.

“I’ve already been taking some good walking steps. I made it up some stairs today,” he said.

Along with recovery challenges, he’s also facing charges. Athens Police are charging him with criminal mischief.

“I gotta face the consequences no matter what for my actions,” Uher said. “Just don’t go do anything that’s gonna harm yourself. Especially don’t do anything that’s going to put harm into other people.”