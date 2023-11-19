ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester police officers are investigating a carjacking that took place overnight Sunday in the area of Norton Street and St. Paul Street in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene they spoke with the victim who police say is a 72-year-old man from Rochester.

The victim told police he was occupying his parked vehicle along the side of the road when another vehicle backed into his. When the victim exited his vehicle to discuss the accident, he told police the occupants of the other vehicle punched him, causing him to fall to the ground.

“The suspect who punched him then entered the victim’s vehicle and both vehicles fled the area,” officers said. “The victim was medically treated and released at the scene.”

According to the RPD, the victim’s vehicle has yet to be recovered. Police are asking anyone with further information to call 911.