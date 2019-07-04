Man rescued after falling into Irondequoit Bay

Marine deputies were called to the north eastern portion of Irondequoit Bay for the report of screaming and trouble on a boat.

Upon arriving on scene marine deputies were able to determine that a male had fallen off of his boat in an attempt to secure his swim ladder. From the same boat, another man jumped into the water to help rescue the man.

Folks around the area were able to call 911 and Marine Unit Deputies were able to help bring the two men to safety.

Deputies say the man who fell off the boat was under for about a minutes time and was initially unresponsive but was quickly revived. He had very minor injuries and was transported to Rochester General Hospital as a precaution. The second man was also transported as a precaution.