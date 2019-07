ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A Rochester man was shot late Saturday afternoon in Rochester at the 1000 block of Genesee Park Boulevard.

A private vehicle took the victim, 20, to Strong Memorial Hospital. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremity.

Hospital personnel say his injury is not life-threatening.

The investigation into this incident is continuing and police ask anyone with information about this case to call 911.