ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating after a 33-year-old Rochester man was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Officers said the incident took place on the 100 block of Parkway at around 4 a.m.

AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

RPD Patrol Sections Investigators charged 33-year-old Sanjay Gurung of Henrietta with assault in the second degree.