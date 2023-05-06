ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 37-year-old Rochester man is hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon. A preliminary investigation by police suggests the shooting occurred on Norton Street between Portland Avenue and Carter Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, around 3 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim who had arrived by private vehicle. The victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.