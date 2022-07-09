GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Geneva Police Department say a man was shot overnight Saturday near Clark Street. The GPD says the victim was shot while walking on the sidewalk.

“Witnesses indicated that a vehicle had fled the scene, and that the suspect(s) had fired the rounds from within the vehicle,” the GPD said. “A white BMW SUV (or Crossover) was observed driving away from the scene at around the time of the shooting.”

Officers say the victim is being treated at a local hospital. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The GPD asks anyone who has video footage of the vehicle on East North Street or Pre Emption Street between 1:30-1:50 a.m. to contact Lieutenant Matthew Colton (315) 828-6779 or the on-duty supervisor (315) 789-1111.