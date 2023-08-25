ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is recovering after he was shot on Sherman Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police say they responded to the area just before 6:30 p.m. Friday for the report of a person shot.

Officers say they found a 33-year-old Rochester man who was shot at least once in the lower body.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital for injuries that were deemed non-life threatening.

RPD says this shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.