Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- A man was pulled from a burning car on Saturday evening.

The car was found in an embankment off Western Blvd. in Canandaigua around 5:30 p.m. New York State Police and an off duty, Canandaguia Firefighter arrived on the scene and pulled the unidentified driver to safety.

He was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial hospital for treatment but, his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The CPD is investigating the cause of the crash.