ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Addison man accused of threatening to assault and murder a U.S. congresswoman has pleaded guilty.

In March, 55-year-old Patrick Carlineo placed a phone call to the offices of Congresswomen Ilhan Omar — making threats to one of her staff members.

Carlineo also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a fire arm.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 14.