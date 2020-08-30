Man pleads guilty for money laundering billions of dollars

SARATOGA, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett announced the felony conviction following a money laundering scheme.

Michael T. Mann, 50, of Northville was found for laundering over one billion dollars in stolen funds from employers, employees, financial institutions, and financing companies between 2016 and 2019.

Mann owned or operated over a dozen entities, including payroll service companies such as ValueWise Corporation and MyPayrollHR.com, LLC, primarily based in Clifton Park, Saratoga County, New York.

According to Attorney General James, thousands of employees in New York and nationwide were left in financial distress in the Fall of 2019, when Mann’s scheme came to light and his payroll accounts were frozen.

Mann was arraigned before the Honorable James A. Murphy, III in Saratoga County Court on a felony complaint and entered a plea of guilty to Money Laundering in the First Degree, a class B felony. Mann faces up to 8 to 24 years in state prison.

Additionally, Mann will be ordered to pay over $100 million, including distribution of over $47 million to Mann’s victims at the time of his federal sentencing on December 10, 2020.

The OAG investigation was conducted by Investigator Mark J. Terra and Samuel Scotellaro, III, under the supervision of Supervising Investigator Mark Spencer and Deputy Bureau Chief Antoine Karam. The Investigations Bureau is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes and Deputy Chief John Reidy.