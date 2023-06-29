ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive following a crash on Winton Road and Hoyt Place Thursday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police says they responded to the area of Winton Road and Hoyt Place for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Officers say they located the single car crash with the driver, who was the only occupant of the car, trapped and unresponsive in the car.

RFD assisted on scene and extracted a 52-year-old Ontario County resident from the vehicle. He was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. Officers say his injuries are non-life threatening.

An investigation revealed the vehicle had exited 490 eastbound at the Winton Road exit and proceeded through the intersection across Winton Road and off the roadway.

Police say witnesses told them the vehicle was driving erratically on 490 eastbound prior to the crash. RPD adds it does appear the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash. They say charges are pending.