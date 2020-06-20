1  of  74
Closings
Man linked to Rochester homicide hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was searching for a suspect who was linked to a homicide in Rochester. On Friday evening task force officers located a suspect on the porch of a Niagara Falls residence on the 1700 block of Falls Street at around 9 p.m.

Officers said that while they approached the suspect, he ran inside the residence. A police chase and a struggle took place between the task force and the suspect.

According to officers, the suspect brandished a knife and bit one of the officers while resisting.

The suspect was shot during the struggle and he’s currently at the Erie County Medical Center. The suspect is in stable condition.

The Niagara County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office are still investigating this incident.      

