Man involved in Batavia standoff charged after 20-hour incident

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a 20-hour standoff in Batavia, police have released information on the man who surrendered himself to officers on Tuesday morning.

Monday, around 1:20 p.m., authorities responded to a report of an intoxicated man striking a woman on Liberty St. It was reported that the man was in possession of a sword, and that the woman was able to escape the residence.

This turned out to be true as she was later located safe at a neighbor’s home.

Batavia police officers arrived at the scene and encountered Daniel Wolfe, 45, who barricaded himself inside the residence.

Inside the house, police say Wolfe started shooting at them with a BB rifle.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place as police set up a perimeter around the residence.

Eventually, negotiators were able to make verbal contact with Wolfe, who lived in the upstairs apartment.

While speaking with him, Wolfe kept telling officers that he wanted them to kill him, police say. He also threatened to shoot them, they say. As he did this, police say he refused commands to get out of the house.

At one point, a K9 was sent inside the residence to safely take Wolfe into custody.

Police say Wolfe then tried to slash the dog with a knife, so the handler pulled him back to safety.

Other methods were utilized in an attempt to get Wolfe out of the residence, including chemical agents and robots/drones to figure out where he was.

On Tuesday morning, Wolfe decided to surrender to Batavia police. He was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for self-inflicted injuries he sustained during the standoff.

No officers or civilians were harmed.

After he was released from the hospital, Batavia police charged Wolfe with criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

He was arraigned on these charges in Batavia City Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail without bail. He’ll be back in court on Thursday.

Additional charges are pending.