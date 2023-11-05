ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police are investigating a reported carjacking that happened in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Scottsville Road.

At midnight, a 39-year-old man reported that he had been forcefully removed from his car as it was stolen. The victim was brought to Highland Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Initial reports indicated a child was inside, but that turned out not to be the case.

The vehicle was found a short time later around Kenwood and Chili Avenues.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.