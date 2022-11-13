ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday evening on Norton Street in Rochester. Officers with the RPD say the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Officers say the man was shot multiple times and he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to the hospital.

“During the preliminary investigation, investigators learned the victim was the front

passenger in a vehicle driven by another person,” officers said. “In the back seat was a 7 and 8-year-old child.”

According to the RPD, as the car pulled into a driveway on Norton Street, the victim was ambushed by at least one gunman who fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle.

Officers say the victim resides in the City of Rochester and he was the only one who was shot.

After the shooting, officers say the driver of the vehicle drove the victim to Rochester General Hospital.

“One of the children in the back seat was the victim’s, and the other child was the operator’s,” officers say.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.