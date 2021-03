SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600-block of South Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.