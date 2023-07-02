ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday.

Just before 4:00 p.m., police say they arrived at the area of Ontario Street near Scio Street, where they found a gunshot victim. They add that the victim, a 29-year-old Rochester man, was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

The RPD asks that anyone with information to please call 911.