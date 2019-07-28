Man in critical condition after Irondequoit shooting, suspect arrested

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC)– A 26-year-old man was shot late Sunday morning in Irondequoit on Titus Avenue.

Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had a gun shot wound to his abdomen. The victim was treated at the scene by members of the Ridge-Culver Fire Department and Irondequoit Ambulance.

Irondequoit Police officers said Irondequoit Ambulance transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The victim went into surgery and is currently in stable but critical condition.

According to officers, the victim and suspect are known to each other, and this is an isolated incident.

A short time later a suspect was identified and located near the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Officers identified the suspect as 33-year-old Ronald Pecora from Irondequoit.

Pecora was charged with assault in the first degree. He was arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail.