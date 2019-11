A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Fifth Street in Rochester on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Rochester on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Fifth Street around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of gunshots.

Police said a 22-year-old man was taken to Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

We’re told he’s in stable but life threatening condition.

No suspects are in custody.