ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Clifford Avenue in Rochester sent one man to the hospital Monday, and left a school bus with at least one bullet hole.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot around 4:00 on Clifford Avenue near Newcomb Street. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what investigators called non-life threatening injuries.

A First Student school bus driving by the scene at the time of the shooting was also shot at least once. Investigators said no students were on the bus when it was hit. The driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.