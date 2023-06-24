ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 29-year-old man from Rochester was shot late Friday evening in Rochester. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim was dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to the RPD, the victim was shot in his lower body and is injury is not life-threatening.

“At this time it’s believed the assault took place on Genesee Street though investigators are working to establish a more definitive location,” officers said.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody in connection to the shooting.