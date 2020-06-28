Man hospitalized after setting off fireworks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 27-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized for injuries sustained after setting off fireworks in Rochester in the area of Radio Street and Clinton Avenue late Saturday evening.

Rochester Police officers said the man’s injuries were in his upper extremities. Officers provided immediate aid to the man by applying a tourniquet.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Rochester Police Department is still completing a preliminary investigation on this incident.