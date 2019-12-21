Man hospitalized after fight on Rocket Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers say a 23-year-old Rochester man was involved in an altercation with two men outside on the 200 block of Rocket Street on Saturday during an alleged armed robbery.

Officers said the 23-year-old drove up in a car and exited and then a fight took place at around 12:30 p.m.

Officers said one of the two men stole the 23-year-old man’s car.

According to officers one of the men fired shots from a handgun at the man who exited his car.

Officers said the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries to his upper body.

Officers have not made an arrest in connection to this incident nor have commented on what lead up to the fight.