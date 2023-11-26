ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are seeking the public’s help with providing further information about a carjacking that took place late Saturday evening on Mt. Vernon Avenue near Washburn Park in Rochester.

When officers arrived to the scene they learned the victim was approached by the suspect(s), one of which was armed with a handgun.

Then the suspect(s) demanded the victim’s car keys and then assaulted the victim in the process of taking the keys and then took off with the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.