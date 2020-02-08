Man fights RPD officers on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was arrested Friday evening after he abandoned his vehicle in the middle of traffic in Rochester on the 300 block of Joseph Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the driver struck the responding officers in their faces when he was being approached.

Rochester Police officers identified the driver as 23-year-old Jamal Gibson Henry.

Officers arrested and charged Henry with Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration and outstanding warrants from the City and County.