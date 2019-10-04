Man fights RPD officers at RGH

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester was arrested on Thursday afternoon during a fight with Rochester Police officers while being placed in custody.

Officers said 38-year-old Jerell Nealy was under arrest after an investigation on Maple Street for drugs and weapons.

RPD said two officers were adjusting the handcuffs being put on Nealy when Nealy lunged at one of the officers and grabbed the officer’s holstered gun.

Nealy fought with both officers. With help from Rochester General Hospital Security, the officer was able to subdue Nealy.

Officers said no one was injured during the attack and the officer’s gun was not removed from the holster.

Nealy was transported to Monroe County Jail without any further incident.

Nealy faces additional charges for Attempted Robbery, Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third degrees’, Attempted Grand Larceny Fourth and Resisting Arrest. He will be arraigned Friday morning.