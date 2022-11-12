ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say.

Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and life-saving techniques were performed. Troopers identified the man as 44-year-old Jon Gearhart.

Gearhart was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

According to troopers, the driver struck Gearhart and drove away. Route 14 was closed for several hours and reopened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, and State Police asks anyone with further information to call the State Police in Canandaigua at (585) 398-4100.