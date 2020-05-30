Man fatally shot at Detroit protest

DETROIT, M.I. (CBS) – A 21-year-old was shot and killed in Detroit in the midst of protests late Friday evening. According to the city’s police department, someone fired shots into a vehicle in the midst of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

An unknown male suspect approached a silver Dodge Caliber, which was occupied by the victim and two other males, around 11:30 pm Friday night. The suspect fired shots into the vehicle, prompting all three men to flee.

As the men ran from the vehicle, the suspect fired more shots, killing the driver, a 21-year-old man from East Point, Detroit police said in a statement Saturday. The suspect escaped the scene on foot.

The shooting occurred in the downtown area as officers clashed with crowds of protesters. Previous reports indicated the victim was 19 years old.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital. An officer was not involved in the shooting and Kirkwood said the investigation is ongoing.

Detroit officers, many in riot gear, formed lines and confronted the protesters throughout the night, Kirkwood said. Earlier in the evening, a Detroit police commander was struck with a rock and hospitalized.

What started as largely peaceful protests turned violent across the country Friday as activists demanded justice over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who pleaded for air while a white police officer kneeled on his neck. A video of the interaction went viral after his death, in which Floyd can be heard pleading, “I can’t breathe.”

The police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. All of the officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired.