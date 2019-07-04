Man fatally shoots relative he said was breaking into home in Florida

ODESSA, F.L. (WFLA-TV) An Odessa man said he shot a family member trying to break into his home late Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Grove Lane and found one man dead inside the house.

The shooter told police that the man broke a glass window on the back of the home to get inside. They got into a confrontation and the resident ultimately shot him.

Deputies said the shooter is a family member of the deceased, and the incident appears to be domestic violence related. There is a history of domestic violence between the deceased and others residing at the home, officials said.

Three other adults, an elderly woman family member and two adult friends of the shooter, were inside the home at the time of the incident.

The shooter is cooperating with detectives. No arrests have been made at this time. The Sheriff’s Office will be consulting with the State Attorney’s Office to determine if the Stand Your Ground law applies in this case.

The identity of the shooter is not being released at this time. The identity of the deceased is not being released either, as detectives work to notify his next of kin.