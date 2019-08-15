Teen falls through roof of Penfield school

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say a teen who had fallen through the roof of Bay Trail Middle School in Penfield on Thursday at around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located a teen on top of the roof, who said his friend fell through a sky light, and was laying on the floor of the gymnasium.

Deputies made a forced entry into the school and found the teen unresponsive.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said the two men are in their late teens.

According to deputies, Penfield school officials were contacted and responded to the school.

Crews from the Penfield Fire Department and Penfield Volunteer Ambulance responded to the scene, as well.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.