Man facing charges after shooting dog on Rochester’s Northside

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– A Rochester man is facing charges today after shooting a dog on Stanislaus Street in the city.

38-year-old Nasaniel Rodriguez-Vazquez has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd and 3rd Degrees after shooting and killing a dog early Monday morning.

He was found with a loaded handgun.

Rodriguez-Vazquez was not charged with shooting the dog because it was reportedly acting aggressively towards him and had bitten him before.

The dog was dead when officers arrived.