LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) – Troopers with New York State Police arrested a man from Lyons and charged him with arson Friday.

According to NYSP, 49-year-old Christopher Cartwright was charged with arson in the third degree which is a Class C felony.

The charge stems from a fire that took place on William Street in the town of Lyons on February 9. Troopers say the garage was a total loss.

Cartwright was remanded to the Wayne County jail awaiting CAP court appearance.