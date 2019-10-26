Man expected to survive Chili stabbing

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house in Chili for reports of a man who had been stabbed on Saturday.

Deputies said a bicyclist saw the victim, a 40-year-old man, run from the house and told the bicyclist he had been stabbed near his neck.

Medical assistance was called for the victim and he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Deputies were able to make contact with the residents of the home and a 36-year-old woman was detained. Deputies said she was not injured.

Deputies and the MCSO Major Felony Crimes Unit are further investigating this incident.

Chili Center Coldwater Road was briefly closed as responding deputies conducted their investigation, but has since re-opened.

There is no threat to the general public of the area.