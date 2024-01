ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is expected to survive a shooting that took place on Weyl Street overnight into Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department with a non-life-threatening injury.

RPD says they have no suspects in custody and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 911.