Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Virginia

RICHMOND COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — A two-car crash that left one person dead is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene at 1:16 p.m. on Saturday. The incident occurred at the intersection of Historyland Highway and Conley Pond Road.

A Subaru traveling east on Historyland Highway crossed the centerline and into oncoming traffic, striking a GMC pickup truck.

The occupants of the truck, a 58-year-old male of Farnham, Virginia.; 58-year-old female of Midlothian; and a 2-year-old child in a car seat, were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, Andrew M. Cogar, 32, of Farnham, was also taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.