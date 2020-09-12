Man dies after shooting at Cobbs Hill Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 20-year-old man has died after having been shot Friday evening at Cobbs Hill Park in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department identified the victim as Issaiha Mathis of Rochester. Officers said Mathis was taken to Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the emergency room.

RPD’s Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email the Major Crimes Unit at MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.