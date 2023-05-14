ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place during the early morning hours Sunday on Shelter Street near Lloyd Street.

When officers arrived to the scene they learned a 22-year-old man, who resides at the house, answered a knock on the door when he was shot multiple times at around 4 a.m. He was taken to URMC and he was pronounced deceased at around 6 a.m.

According to the RPD, the only other person home at the time of the shooting was a child under the age of 12.

“The child was sleeping at the time of the shooting and was not physically injured,” officers said. “There are currently no suspects in custody, and the motive behind the murder has not yet been determined.”

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anybody with information or video to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.