ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 31-year-old is dead after crashing into a pole moments after a police chase and firing shots, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to Seventh Street near Wabash Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they saw evidence of shots fired were found, as well as a white BMW leaving the scene. Officers say the vehicle was headed towards Bay Street.

According to RPD, officers were informed by people in the area that the suspected shooter was inside of the BMW.

Police attempted to stop the BMW on Bay Street. A pursuit began after the vehicle did not stop. RPD says the pursuit was short, and ended when officers lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Scio Street and East Main Street.

Shortly after, 911 calls reported a crash on Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they located the BMW involved in the previous incident. RPD says the vehicle struck a pole and overturned.

The operator of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to RPD.

Rochester police say a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was located on site of the crash. Officers say this was the same caliber as some of the evidence that was found on Seventh Street.