ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man in critical condition.

Police responded to the intersection of Clifford Ave. and Miller Street just before midnight. They found the victim who was shot once in the chest. Officers provided aid on scene before the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.