WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 52-year-old man after they say he struck a deputy’s vehicle head-on Saturday shortly before 5 a.m. The crash took place on Mapletown Road in the Town of Wheatfield. Deputy Sikora was identified as the deputy whose vehicle was struck.

The driver who struck Deputy Sikora’s vehicle was identified as 52-year-old Schuyler Johnson from the town of Cambria. Deputies say Johnson then exited his vehicle and immediately went to the back of his pick-up truck to retrieve something from

his vehicle.

According to NCSO, Deputy Sikora seeing this, went to the back of his patrol vehicle to obtain cover and a tactical position.

“Deputy Sikora began to verbally engage Johnson, who ignored his commands,” NCSO said. “Johnson had retrieved a gas can from his vehicle and proceeded to the front of Sheriff’s Vehicle.”

After that, deputies say Johnson poured gas onto the patrol vehicle and then ignited it.

“Johnson then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene north on Shawnee Road,” NCSO said. “Deputy Sikora used his radio to call out the direction the vehicle fled. He was able to use a fire extinguisher to put the fire out on the patrol vehicle.”

Deputy Sikora was not injured as a result of the accident. Other patrol units had started towards the area of Shawnee Road to assist and look for Johnson.

A Sheriff’s Patrol Supervisor located Johnson’s vehicle, which overturned, on Shawnee Road after being involved in another accident. Captain Grainge located Johnson and engaged with verbal commands to surrender.

According to NCSO, Johnson not only refused the commands but advanced towards Captain Grainge with a knife.

Captain Grainge then deployed his taser on Johnson which was unsuccessful in stopping Johnson.

According to deputies, at one point during this encounter with Captain Grainge, Johnson dropped the knife he was holding, rearming himself with a screw driver and continued to advance towards Captain Grainge. Captain Grainge deployed OC spray on Johnson which caused Johnson to surrender.

Tri-Community Ambulance took Johnson to E.C.M.C. for injuries sustained in the two vehicle

accidents. Johnson will be facing multiple vehicle and traffic tickets in addition to several Penal Law charges upon his discharge from the hospital.