Man convicted of shooting two, to be sentenced Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man convicted of shooting two people in July of last year, is due to be sentenced on Friday.
51-year-old Joseph Boykins, Sr. was convicted of murder and attempted murder back in September.
Boykins open fired on his ex-girlfriend and Michael Earlsey on York Street in Rochester. The two were taken to the hospital where Earlsey later died.
Officials said Boykins fled the scene and attempted to get rid of the evidence, but was caught by police.
He faces life in prison.