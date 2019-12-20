Man convicted of shooting two, to be sentenced Friday

SEASONAL SNOWFALL: 37.8"FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:38 A.M.

We had a dusting in spots overnight that made for a light coating on some roads and cars to start, so a brush may be needed for some to get the car ready to go. Otherwise it is calm with temperatures starting off in the teens. Cloudy skies to start that slowly clear throughout the morning. Cold air is still in control this afternoon as temperatures will remain in the 20s for highs. The sun is expected to emerge especially into this afternoon once the lake clouds move away.A weak and broad area of moisture will slide in overnight and into Saturday morning. While this brings clouds it will also bring warmer air. No precipitation is expected with this boundary and it will move out Saturday allowing for a slow clearing. Temperatures will really start to warm by the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Winter Solstice starts at 11:19 pm. marking the beginning of winter.Clear skies will kick off Sunday for a mostly sunny day as temperatures climb well above average, into the middle 40s. This will likely melt most, if not all the snow on front lawns across Western New York. If not, the warmer air will remain Monday to finish the job. Surface high pressure will continue to keep the region dry through Tuesday. Temperatures cool just a bit as we get more of a northerly wind and that may bring some moisture in to increase cloud coverage heading into Christmas. Expect a dry and slightly warmer than average holiday. There will be a chance for some rain showers mixing in with wet snowflakes somewhere around the Great Lakes and Northeast overnight into Thursday, but signs are pointing to high pressure and dry weather returning by next weekend.