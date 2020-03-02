Man convicted of manslaughter against 4-year-old to be sentenced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man convicted of beating a 4-year-old boy more than 17 years ago is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

David Ricks pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in January. Ricks admitted to throwing Devante Boston to the ground, causing a bran injury in 2002. Boston died in 2017.

The medical examiner determined Boston’s death was the result of the injuries inflicted by Ricks. Ricks was already serving time at Attica Prison for assaulting Boston.

He could face up to 25 years for manslaughter — minus time served.