Man charged with DWI after his car was struck by a train.

AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.44"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 8.02"MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:28 AMMONDAY SUNSET: 7:56 PM

We had another gem today as highs climbed into the mid 70s with overnight lows starting in the lower 50s. High pressure asserts its dominance at the surface for one more day to start the work week before rain showers return.Expect a bit of fog to form in the valleys south of Rochester again overnight and into early Monday morning. Temperatures start in the 50s and finish this time in the upper 70s with the ability to take advantage of some warmer air to the south. The surface high shifts closer to the Atlantic Ocean, allowing for a bit more southerly flow. There will be a thin layer of cirrus well overhead that will be a sign of the rain showers to come Tuesday. There will be an increase in humidity heading into Tuesday morning with overnight lows much warmer than we've had all weekend. The day will start in the lower 60s and finish in the lower 80s as a warm front passes through and brings rain showers with a few downpours. These showers last off and on through Tuesday night. Overnight lows stay very mild heading into Wednesday and hold in the mid 60s as we will find ourselves in the warm sector of this large storm system.The trailing cold front is forecast to come through Wednesday. That could bring the potential for a few stronger storms ahead of the front as highs climb to about 80 and humidity remains in place through the afternoon. The cold front will eventually lift north and surface high pressure briefly makes an appearance Thursday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s.