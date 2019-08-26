Man charged with DWI after his car was struck by a train.

Rochester, NY ( WROC)- A Medina man faces multiple charges after Genesee County Sheriff’s say he caused a train accident.
27-year-old Brendan Kotarski stopped his car on the railroad tracks between Depot Street and Water Street in the town of Corfu around midnight Sunday. Kotarski and his passenger, 25-year-old Amber Fortunato fled the scene.
Later, a CSX freight train struck the rear of his car, forcing it off the tracks. After an investigation, Deputies discovered Kotarski was intoxicated at the time of the accident.
He is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. He is due back in Corfu Village Court on September 9, 2019.